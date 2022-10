FILE PHOTO: Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

Islamic state claimed responsibility for a shrine attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, a statement on their telegram channel said.

The attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday, authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the shooting would not go unanswered.