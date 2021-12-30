Iraqi president convenes new parliament for 9 January

Middle East

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:32 pm

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for 9 January

The main winner of the 10 October election was Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:32 pm
Iraq&#039;s President Barham Salih speaks to members of the media as he casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Iraq, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo
Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks to members of the media as he casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Iraq, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo

Iraq's new parliament will convene on 9 January, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.

The main winner of the 10 October election was Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States.

Sadr's bloc, already the biggest in the 329-seat parliament, will expand to 73 seats from 54. Its main rivals fThe main winner of the 10 October election was Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States.or years, the Fatah bloc of factions linked to pro-Tehran militia, meanwhile, saw its parliamentary representation collapse to just 17 seats from 48.

Fatah bloc political leaders held a meeting with cleric Sadr at his home in the southern holy city of Najaf on Wednesday to discuss the formation of the government, but no clear results have been announced after the meeting, said two Shi'ite officials who attended.

"Atmospheres were positive and we think we need to hold more meetings to reach common ground," said one Shi'ite official.

Because no coalition won a majority, Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish coalitions have been jockeying for position in the new government.

World+Biz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming