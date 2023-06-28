Iraqi police seize 250,000 Captagon tablets from school building
Syria has been in negotiations with its Arab neighbours about combating drug smuggling, but the stimulant continues to make its way across the area despite these efforts
The Iraqi authorities claim that they found 250,000 Captagon pills hidden inside a school in a province that shares a border with Syria, Al Jazeera has reported.
Experts believe that the sale of Captagon, a highly addictive stimulant of the amphetamine family, has been a financial lifeline for the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the country's protracted civil war.
Bashar government, however, denies any organised allegiance in its trade.
The Iraqi Interior Ministry stated in a Facebook post Wednesday that the tablets were seized during a raid at a school in Ramadi, Al Anbar province, that was undergoing renovations.
The police also seized 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis resin, according to the post. Efforts were being made to apprehend the perpetrators, it continued, without providing any additional information.
Iraq has been a transit country for Captagon, a psychoactive drug manufactured by a German company in the 1960s as a treatment for attention deficit disorder, narcolepsy, and as a central nervous system stimulant.