Iraqi police seize 250,000 Captagon tablets from school building

Countries across the region have announced seizures of tens of millions of Captagon pills in recent months. File photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo

The Iraqi authorities claim that they found 250,000 Captagon pills hidden inside a school in a province that shares a border with Syria, Al Jazeera has reported.

Experts believe that the sale of Captagon, a highly addictive stimulant of the amphetamine family, has been a financial lifeline for the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the country's protracted civil war.

Bashar government, however, denies any organised allegiance in its trade.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry stated in a Facebook post Wednesday that the tablets were seized during a raid at a school in Ramadi, Al Anbar province, that was undergoing renovations.

The police also seized 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis resin, according to the post. Efforts were being made to apprehend the perpetrators, it continued, without providing any additional information.

Iraq has been a transit country for Captagon, a psychoactive drug manufactured by a German company in the 1960s as a treatment for attention deficit disorder, narcolepsy, and as a central nervous system stimulant.