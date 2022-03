Exterior view of a house that was damaged during missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Iraq's foreign ministry summoned the ambassador of its ally Iran to protest over a missile attack Sunday on the northern city of Arbil.

Denouncing a "flagrant violation of (Iraqi) sovereignty", it summoned the ambassador, Iraj Masjidi, to "convey the government's protests over the missile strikes" that had caused "material losses" and "damage to civilian installations and houses".