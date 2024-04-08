Iraq to send 10 million litres of fuel to Gaza

Middle East

Reuters
08 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:02 am

Related News

Iraq to send 10 million litres of fuel to Gaza

Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals

Reuters
08 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:02 am
An Iraqi tanker bound for Suez Canal, with a cargo of fuel as aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, is moored at port in Basra, Iraq December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty/File Photo
An Iraqi tanker bound for Suez Canal, with a cargo of fuel as aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, is moored at port in Basra, Iraq December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty/File Photo

Iraq agreed on Sunday to send 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said.

Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister added in a statement.

The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries and relief operations in the strip.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Gaza war began when Hamas, which controls Gaza, sent fighters into Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since 7 Oct, at least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military offensive on Gaza, with 75,886 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

World+Biz

Iraq / Oil / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

16m | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

22h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

22h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

13h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

1h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

18h | Videos
Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

11h | Videos