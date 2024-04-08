Iraq to send 10 million litres of fuel to Gaza

An Iraqi tanker bound for Suez Canal, with a cargo of fuel as aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, is moored at port in Basra, Iraq December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty/File Photo

Iraq agreed on Sunday to send 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said.

Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister added in a statement.

The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries and relief operations in the strip.

The Gaza war began when Hamas, which controls Gaza, sent fighters into Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since 7 Oct, at least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military offensive on Gaza, with 75,886 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.