Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji wearing a protective mask speaks after he took up the post from the former security advisor Falih al-Fayyadh, during a meeting with employees of the advisers in Baghdad, Iraq July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraq's national security adviser Qasim al-Araji said on Thursday the US-led international coalition has ended its combat mission in Iraq and withdrawn from the country, according to the state news agency INA.

Coalition forces will continue only in a training and development capacity, he added. There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition which had deployed in Iraq to fight Islamic State militants.