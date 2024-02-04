Iraq reacts to US airstrikes

In response to an attack that claimed the lives of American soldiers in Jordan, the United States carried out a series of airstrikes on Iran-aligned targets in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-linked groups, claimed responsibility for the drone attack. Iran has denied directing the attack, saying the groups act on their own, reports Al Jazeera.

Following the drone attack, the US launched airstrikes that had more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, says Reuters.

Washington has warned of more strikes to purportedly deter the Iran-backed "axis of resistance" amid Israel's war on Gaza. In announcing the overnight attacks, US President Joe Biden said: "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing."

Despite the strikes, the Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either, even as Republican pressure has increased on US President Joe Biden to deal a blow directly.

Iraq

"This aggressive strike will put security in Iraq and the region on the brink of the abyss," the Iraqi government said in a statement, and denied Washington's claims of coordinating the air raids with Baghdad as "false" and "aimed at misleading international public opinion".

The presence of the US-led military coalition in the region "has become a reason for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts", read the statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office.

"Iraq reiterates its refusal to let the country be an arena for settling scores," said government spokesperson Basim Alwadi.

Yahya Rasool, the Iraqi military spokesperson, said the attacks "constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government, and pose a threat that could lead Iraq and the region into dire consequences".

"The outcomes will have severe implications on the security and stability in Iraq and the surrounding region," Rasool added.