Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel and US with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke as Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch yet another strike against Israel after its 26 Oct on the Islamic Republic that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people

AP/UNB
02 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 03:26 pm
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: Collected
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: Collected

Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened both Israel and the US with "a crushing response" over attacks on Iran and its allies.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke as Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch yet another strike against Israel after its 26 Oct on the Islamic Republic that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people.

Any further attacks from either side could engulf the wider Middle East, already teetering over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon, into a wider regional conflict just head of the U.S. presidential election this Tuesday.

"The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," Khamenei said in video released by Iranian state media.

The supreme leader did not elaborate on the timing of the attack, nor the scope.

The 85-year-old Khamenei had struck a more cautious approach in earlier remarks, saying officials would weigh Iran's response and that Israel's attack "should not be exaggerated nor downplayed."

