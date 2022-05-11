Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack 'terrorist bases' in Iraq's Erbil

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked "terrorist bases" in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday, Iranian state television reported without giving further details.

"No casualties have been reported so far," state TV said, adding that details of the attack would be announced shortly.

In March, the Guards carried out an attack against what Iranian state media described as "Israeli strategic centres" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for Israeli air strikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack in March only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.