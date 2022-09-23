Iran's Raisi says 'acts of chaos' unacceptable

Middle East

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 09:15 am

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.

"Rights issues must be considered all around the world with a single standard," Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"There is freedom of expression in Iran ... but acts of chaos are unacceptable."

