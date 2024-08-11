Iran's president proposes an ex-nuclear negotiator as foreign minister. A woman is also on the list

Middle East

AP/UNB
11 August, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

Iran's president proposes an ex-nuclear negotiator as foreign minister. A woman is also on the list

The hard-line-dominated chamber will have two weeks to review qualifications and give a vote of confidence to the proposed ministers

AP/UNB
11 August, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:02 pm
President Masoud Pezeshkian set out a list of proposed ministers on Sunday. Photo: Collected
President Masoud Pezeshkian set out a list of proposed ministers on Sunday. Photo: Collected

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday proposed former nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi as the country's new foreign minister and also sought to appoint a woman as roads and housing minister. If approved, she would be Iran's first female minister in more than a decade.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf read out the list of proposed ministers to lawmakers. The hard-line-dominated chamber will have two weeks to review qualifications and give a vote of confidence to the proposed ministers.

Araghchi, 61, a career diplomat, was a member of the Iranian negotiator team that reached a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 that capped Tehran's nuclear program in return for the lifting sanctions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal and imposed more sanctions on Iran. Pezeshkian said during his presidential campaign that he would try to revive the nuclear deal.

Pezeshkian named Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, an F-14 Tomcat pilot, as defense minister. He was chief of the Iranian Air Force in 2018-2021. This would be the first time that a member of Iran's air force headed the defense ministry.

Pezeshkian proposed Farzaneh Sadegh as roads and housing minister. Sadegh, 53, is currently a director in the ministry. She would become only the second female minister in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It is unclear, however, whether she will be approved. The hard-line parliament seeks more cultural and social restrictions on women based on its interpretations of Islamic sharia. Many lawmakers voiced their opposition when her name was read by the speaker during Sunday's session.

The only previous female minister to be approved by parliament since the revolution was in 2009, when President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad secured a post for Marzieh Vahid Dastgerdi as health minister.

Iranian presidents have, however, appointed women to be vice presidents, a role that is not subject to parliamentary approval. Last week, Pezeshkian appointed Zahra Behrouz Azar as vice president in charge of women's and family affairs.

The first female minister in Iran's history was Farrokroo Parsa, who served as education minister in 1968-1971. Revolutionary authorities executed her after the 1979 revolution that ousted the pro-Western monarchy and brough Islamists to power.

Pezeshkian proposed Eskandar Momeni, a relatively moderate police general, as interior minister. The ministry deals with enforcing the mandatory wearing of the Islamic veil on women. In 2022, the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for improper wearing of the hijab led to nationwide protests.

Pezeshkian, then a lawmaker, wrote at the time that it was "unacceptable in the Islamic Republic to arrest a girl for her hijab and then hand over her dead body to her family."

He in comments has suggested that he wants less enforcement of the hijab law, as well as better relations with the West and a return to the nuclear accord.

The president is likely to face opposition in passing legislation that supports his stated program, however, as the chamber is dominated by hard-liners who mainly supported other candidates during the June- July presidential election.

The president named Mohsen Paknejad as oil minister. Paknejad was formerly a deputy oil minister.

Pezeshkian also proposed to retain current Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib and current Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi. Pezeshkian also named the current minister of industries, Abbas Aliabadi, as energy minister. On Saturday the president also reappointed Mohammad Eslami as chief of Iran's civilian nuclear program and one of several vice presidents. They all held their posts under President Ebrahim Raisi, who died alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain in a May helicopter crash.

World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

5h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

8h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Time for economic restart

Time for economic restart

Now | Videos
Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

29m | Videos
Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

49m | Videos
What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

1h | Videos