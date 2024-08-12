Iran's new president picks pragmatist as top diplomat in proposed cabinet

Middle East

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

Iran's new president picks pragmatist as top diplomat in proposed cabinet

President Masoud Pezeshkian is shaping his cabinet at a time of an increased risk of escalation of the conflict in Gaza into a broader regional war, after the recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Iran&#039;s Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, June 12, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File photo
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, June 12, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File photo

Iran's new president presented his cabinet to parliament on Sunday for a vote of confidence, state media reported, proposing seasoned pragmatic diplomat Abbas Araqchi as foreign minister at a time of heightened regional tensions. 

President Masoud Pezeshkian is shaping his cabinet at a time of an increased risk of escalation of the conflict in Gaza into a broader regional war, after the recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

Following the death of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May, Pezeshkian won a snap election last month by promising to improve ties with the world, promoting a pragmatic foreign policy, and to ease social restrictions at home. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet lineup requires lawmakers' approval and parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that parliamentary commissions will start reviewing his candidates on Monday. 

Araqchi, 61, who was Iran's ambassador to several countries, including Japan, played a key role in negotiating Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with six world powers, which then-US President Donald Trump exited in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Araqchi later led Iran's negotiators during multilateral efforts - ultimately unsuccessful - to revive the pact via indirect diplomacy with Washington before he was replaced by hardline Ali Bagheri Kani in 2021. 

The president's powers are limited in the Islamic Republic by those of the Supreme Leader, who is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, appoints the head of the judiciary and has the last say on major policies. 

Tensions between Iran and the West have increased over Tehran's fast-advancing nuclear programme and its threats to "harshly punish" Israel over the assassination of Haniyeh.

Tehran and Hamas accuse Israel of carrying it out, though it    has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing. 

Separately, Iran's president nominated Mohsen Paknezhad as oil minister, who has served as deputy oil minister overseeing hydrocarbon resources between 2018 and 2021.

Pezeshkian has also nominated Farzaneh Sadeq as the road and transportation minister. If approved by the parliament, she would become only the second woman cabinet minister in the Islamic Republic's history. 

The first one was appointed in 2009 by hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who was president at the time.

Under the president's proposed lineup Raisi's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib would keep his position in the new cabinet.  

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Abbas Araqchi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

22h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

14h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

14h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

14h | Videos
Bangladesh's Unrest Hits India's Export Trade and Tourism Sector

Bangladesh's Unrest Hits India's Export Trade and Tourism Sector

2h | Videos