Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who he is and what he achieved

Middle East

Asif Zapata
20 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:05 pm

Born in 1964, Amirabdollahian held various diplomatic positions within Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been involved in the country's foreign policy for many years

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks to an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York City, US, October 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks to an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York City, US, October 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

On 19 May 2024, a helicopter carrying Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and President Ebrahim Raisi crashed near the Azerbaijan-Iran border. 

After an emergency search and rescue effort, both were declared dead.

Born in 1964, Amirabdollahian held various diplomatic positions within Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been involved in the country's foreign policy for many years. 

Upon his appointment as foreign minister in August 2021, he continued to advocate for Iran's interests on the international stage, particularly in the Middle East region. His tenure began during a critical period, with ongoing negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program and escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The defining moment of Amirabdollahian's term occurred with the Israeli invasion of Gaza, which took place shortly after Hamas successfully launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, 2023. 

The invasion and the rapidly escalating number of Palestinian deaths sparked an international outcry and renewed calls for a resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Even before this incident, Iran had consistently condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank, viewing them as illegal and unjust.

He has accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza and the West Bank and criticised the United States for its unwavering support of Israel. He stated that America's support for Netanyahu would only lead to a "final defeat" for Israel, indicating Iran's belief in the eventual success of the Palestinian cause.

Amirabdollahian's mission extended beyond military actions; he was also active on the diplomatic front. He engaged with international organisations, including the United Nations, to garner support and legitimise Iran's position in the conflict. 

Despite his hardline stance, Amirabdollahian's has also participated in efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He was involved in the Qatar-brokered negotiations for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 

This humanitarian pause aimed to allow the release of hostages and provide much-needed relief to Gaza's civilian population.

He was also instrumental in Iran's handling of a missile strike against a terrorist group hiding in Pakistan on 17 January, 2024. This attack initially sparked tensions and a series of retaliatory strikes on both sides that did little true damage. 

He was also important to de-escalation of the conflict, as by the end of January, he was in talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. Both sides agreed that close relations between Pakistan and Iran were an important source of stability for the region and resolved to expand political and security cooperation.

His death, alongside President Raisi, marks a significant loss for Iran's leadership, likely shifting Iran's political and military strategy and continuing the string of high-profile deaths Iran has faced in the past five years.

