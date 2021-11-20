Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - Iranian media

Middle East

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - Iranian media

The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 01:47 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters for allegedly smuggling diesel, a Guards commander said on Saturday.

"A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized," Iran's state broadcaster quoted Col. Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern Parsian county, as saying.

"After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added.

Hajian said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship's nationality or details on when it was seized.

The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.

To protect Iran's economy, Hajian said, his unit would "deal decisively" with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Navy / Gulf / Diesel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  