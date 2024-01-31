Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

Reuters
31 January, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 11:24 am

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani speaks to delegates before a vote on a resolution recognizing Russia must be responsible for reparation in Ukraine at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US, 14 November, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani speaks to delegates before a vote on a resolution recognizing Russia must be responsible for reparation in Ukraine at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US, 14 November, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Iran's envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.  

The comment from Amir Saeid Iravani comes a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating. 

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on 20 January and another two on 25 December. 

On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran's Tasnim news agency described as an "Iranian military advisory centre" in Syria, killing two, but Iran's envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On 15 January, Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli "spy headquarter" in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

