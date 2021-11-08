Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon again Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Echoing Iran's official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran by former US President Donald Trump in a verifiable process.

He also added that Washington should "recognise its fault in ditching the pact".