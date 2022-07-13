Iran vows to stick to 'rightful and logical' stance in nuclear talks

Middle East

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:12 pm

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi looks on at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi looks on at a polling station during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.

Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs. 

"Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty," Raisi added.

