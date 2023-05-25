Iran unveils 2,000 km-range ballistic missile

An inactive version of Israel's air defense system, David's Sling, jointly developed with the United States, is seen at a media event during a joint exercise between the two countries in Hatzor air base near Tel Aviv February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

"Iran's newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defence ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defence minister," IRNA added.