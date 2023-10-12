Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support

Middle East

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 02:39 pm

Related News

Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support

Iran and Syria are long-time allies in the Middle East

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 02:39 pm
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the cabinet in Tehran, Iran, October 8, 2023. Iran&#039;s Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the cabinet in Tehran, Iran, October 8, 2023. Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The presidents of Iran and Syria have urged Islamic countries to reach agreement on a position in support of Palestinians, a news agency linked to Iran's top security agency, Nournews, reported on Thursday.

"Islamic and Arab countries as well all free people of the world must reach a single position to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his Syrian counterpart over the telephone, Nournews reported.

On Wednesday, Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the first telephone call between them since their countries agreed in a March deal, brokered by China, to resume ties.

Iran and Syria are long-time allies in the Middle East.

Iran's economic influence in war-torn Syria has grown in recent years, supplying the government of President Bashar al-Assad with credit lines and winning lucrative business contracts.

World+Biz

Iran / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

1h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Transparency holds key importance for Spanish investors'

6h | Panorama
Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

30m | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

2h | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

2h | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

16h | TBS World