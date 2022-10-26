Iran state news agency says at least 15 killed in 'terrorist attack' on Shiraz shrine

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:38 pm

Representative image. Photo: Collected
Representative image. Photo: Collected

 At least 15 people were killed and ten others injured on Wednesday following an attack in the Shah Cheragh Shrine of Shiraz, Iranian state news agency IRNA said.

A media outlet affiliated to Iran's judiciary said three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm local time (1415 GMT)located in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.

IRNA said the attackers acted as "Takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni extremists such as Islamic State militants.

