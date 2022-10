A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo

Iran's major Abadan refinery was operating normally on Tuesday after reports of unrest at the site, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

IRNA also denied reports that workers staged strikes at the facility.