Iran set up centrifuge-parts workshop underground at Natanz, IAEA says

Iran's new workshop at Natanz for making parts for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, has been set up in one of the halls of the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant there, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency informed its member states two weeks ago that the machines from a now-closed workshop at Karaj, which was hit by an apparent sabotage attack that Iran blames on Israel, had been moved to Natanz without specifying where exactly at the sprawling site. 

Iran / Iran atomic project

