Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Middle East

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:21 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in Iran for a "fabricated series of crimes", Belgium's Justice Minister said on Wednesday, adding the government was doing everything possible to secure his release.

Vandencasteele had been sentenced as retribution for a jail sentence Belgium imposed on an Iranian diplomat last year, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said in the Belgian parliament.

"This is a compatriot who was innocently arrested in February and has been held under inhumane conditions since," he said.

Belgium has repeatedly said there are no grounds for the detention of 41-year old Vandencasteele.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

"It's a disgrace and a tragedy for Olivier and his family," family spokesman Olivier Van Steirtegem told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. "He is innocent and the victim of a larger, shady international game."

Last week the Belgian constitutional court suspended an agreement between Iran and Belgium that would have made it possible to swap prisoners between the two countries. But Van Quickenborne said the agreement would legally still be relevant for Vandencasteele.

That deal was seen by his family as his only hope. Belgian media suggested he might be swapped for Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian who last year was found guilty of attempted terrorism and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Belgium for a foiled plot to bomb a 2018 rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a French-based dissident group.

Van Quickenborne said Vandencasteele's situation was directly linked to the sentencing of Assadi, who worked as a diplomat at the Iranian embassy in Vienna, Austria.

Prosecutors said his position was a cover for actions against members of the Iranian opposition in Europe.

Iran dismissed all terrorism charges and called the Paris attack allegations a "false flag" stunt by the NCRI, which it considers a terrorist group.

World+Biz

Iran / Belgium / prison

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

11h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

11h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

10h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

10m | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

2h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

4h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis