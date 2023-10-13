Iran says US 'cannot renege' on deal to transfer $6bn via Qatar

Middle East

BSS/AFP
13 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 02:35 pm

Iran has insisted it was not involved, but celebrated the Hamas attack as a "success"

FILE PHOTO: USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file photo
Iran said the United States "can not renege" on an agreement to transfer $6 billion in frozen funds through mediator Qatar following Hamas bloody assault on Israel.

Tehran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, has come under intense scrutiny since fighters of the group stormed across Israel's southern border at the weekend, shooting people in their homes and on the streets in an onslaught that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Iran has insisted it was not involved, but celebrated the Hamas attack as a "success".

Israel has responded to the attack by pounding Hamas targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,537 people in the impoverished Palestinian territory of over 2.4 million people.

"The US government knows that it can NOT renege on the agreement," Ali Karimi Magham, spokesperson of Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations, said late Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential requisites for the Iranians," he added.

The transfer of the frozen funds from South Korea to Europe and later to Qatar was part of a deal that saw the United States and Iran exchange five prisoners last month.

