Iran says 'no limits' to determination to defend itself

Middle East

AFP
26 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:24 am

Related News

Iran says 'no limits' to determination to defend itself

AFP
26 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:24 am
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Iran was determined to defend itself after Israeli warplanes struck military bases and missile sites in several Iranian provinces, killing two soldiers.

"I think we've shown that our determination to defend ourselves knows no limits," Araghchi said in an interview with the official website of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The minister's comments were the first by a senior Iranian official since the pre-dawn strikes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel had vowed to retaliate after October 1, when Iran fired around 200 missiles in its second ever direct attack against its arch-foe.

In April, in its first direct assault against Israeli territory, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles.

Tehran said that barrage was retaliation for a strike on Iran's consular annexe in Damascus that killed commanders of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We will defend our territory and our homeland," Araghchi said. "I think everyone has already seen that."

Top News / World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

15h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

5h | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

6h | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

7h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

8h | Videos