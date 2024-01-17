Iran says it targeted 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

Middle East

AFP
17 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

Iran says it targeted 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

AFP
17 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:43 pm
Iran has fired missiles at targets in Syria, Iran and Pakistan this week. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA via Reuters
Iran has fired missiles at targets in Syria, Iran and Pakistan this week. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA via Reuters

Tehran's top diplomat said on Wednesday that his country's armed forces targeted an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan the day before, after Islamabad said the strike killed two children.

"None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pakistan says Iran launched deadly airstrike on its territory

The raid came late on Tuesday after Tehran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

Pakistan denounced the strike near the nations' shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad.

A few hours before the strike, Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran's attack on "Pakistan's soil" was a response to the Jaish al-Adl group's recent deadly attacks on the Islamic republic, particularly on the city of Rask in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

At attack on January 10 on a police station in the city killed a policeman, almost a month after 11 police officers were killed in a similar attack in the area.

Both attacks were claimed by Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni Muslim extremist group that was formed in 2012 and is blacklisted by Iran as a "terrorist" group.

"The group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that "we've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter".

The foreign minister said Iran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan but would not "allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with".

World+Biz

Iran / Pakistan / air strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

3h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

3h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

5h | Videos