Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal

Middle East

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:45 pm

Related News

Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal

Iran has responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and seeks a swift conclusion to negotiations, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Sunday.

"We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, without giving any more details on Iran's position.

"As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."

On Tuesday, Borrell said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. 

Then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran to violate the deal's nuclear limits.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal aimed to make it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material for a nuclear weapon, an ambition Iran has long denied, saying its atomic programme was for peaceful purposes.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell's proposal and would respond to the EU.

World+Biz

Iran / nuclear deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

53m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

53m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania