Iran says attack on shrine will not go unanswered

Middle East

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:51 am

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey

The attack on a Shiraz shrine will not go unanswered, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, after a "takfiri" gunman shot at pilgrims praying at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror. This evil will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement agencies will teach a lesson to those who designed the attack," Raisi said.

"Takfiri" is a term used by predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Iran to refer to hardline, armed, Sunni Islamist groups.

Iran / Shrine Attack

