The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 3, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran is prepared to respond to any Israeli "aggression", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.

"There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," Tasnim quoted the sources as saying.