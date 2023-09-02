Iran pilgrims among 16 dead in Iraq crash

Middle East

BSS/AFP
02 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Iran pilgrims among 16 dead in Iraq crash

Millions of Shiite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings

BSS/AFP
02 September, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:44 pm
Iran&#039;s riot police forces stand in a street in Tehran, Iran October 3, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's riot police forces stand in a street in Tehran, Iran October 3, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A road accident killed 16 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad overnight, the state news agency INA reported Saturday.

The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 13 people, INA said, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine province.

He did not detail the circumstances of the crash but said most of the dead were Shiite Muslim pilgrims from Iran.

Almost exactly a year ago, on 11 September, 11 Iranian Shiite pilgrims and their local driver died when their minibus collided with a truck in Babil province, south of Baghdad, a health official said at the time.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein -- a founding figure in Shiite Islam and grandson of the Prophet Mohammed -- by the forces of the caliph Yazid in 680 AD.

More than 2.6 million pilgrims have flown into Iraq or crossed its land borders since Arbaeen began this year, according to figures issued on Friday by Iraq's interior ministry.

Road accidents are a recurring accompaniment to Arbaeen, which concludes September 6-7 this year.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair. Officials also say speed, mobile phone use and driving while impaired contribute to crashes.

Last year in Iraq, road accidents claimed the lives of more than 4,900 people, an average of 13 per day, according to health ministry data.

World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

51m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni