Iran is opening new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz -IAEA report

Middle East

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Iran is opening new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz -IAEA report

The sprawling Natanz site includes a commercial-scale enrichment plant that is underground, which could offer some protection from any potential airstrikes

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Iran is opening new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz -IAEA report

Summary

  • Machines to make centrifuge parts moved from Karaj
  • Iran had said Karaj's activities would move to Isfahan
  • Karaj machines are at Natanz, no longer under IAEA seal
  • Move raises questions about Iran's enrichment plans

Iran is starting to operate a new workshop at Natanz that will make parts for uranium-enriching centrifuges with machines moved there from its now-closed Karaj facility, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday seen by Reuters.

The new workshop raises questions about Iran's plans for the manufacturing of advanced centrifuges - machines that produce enriched uranium much faster than the first-generation machines it was restricted to using for that purpose by its 2015 deal with major powers. 

It is now enriching with hundreds of advanced centrifuges, some of them enriching to a purity of up to 60%, close to the 90% that is weapons-grade. That is far above the 3.67% cap imposed by the deal and the 20% it had achieved before the deal.

In its confidential report to member states the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had finished installing surveillance cameras at the location on April 12 and had then removed the seals from the machines. The agency did not say where at Natanz that location was.

The workshop's precise location is of particular interest to Western powers and Iran's arch foe Israel because Karaj was struck by what Tehran says was a sabotage attack by Israel. Tehran has since been seeking to ensure greater security for such sites. 

The sprawling Natanz site includes a commercial-scale enrichment plant that is underground, which could offer some protection from any potential airstrikes.

"On 13 April 2022, Iran informed the Agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," the report said, without saying whether it had verified that the machines had started operating, suggesting it had not had access to the location since then.

Under an agreement with Iran struck more than a year ago, the IAEA does not have access to the data collected by cameras and other monitoring equipment from some locations, such as centrifuge-parts workshops. 

Before moving the Karaj parts to Natanz, Iran had also told the IAEA it was moving the Karaj workshop's activities to another site at Isfahan, and the IAEA has set up cameras there. If Isfahan went into operation, that would be a big increase in Iran's capacity to produce advanced centrifuge parts. 

Top News / World+Biz

IAEA / Iran / Iran Nuclear Programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

5h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

6h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

6h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

6h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

6h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research