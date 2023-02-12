Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

Middle East

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:00 am

Related News

Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Iranians are seen under a large flag of Iran during the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranians are seen under a large flag of Iran during the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Saturday with state-organised rallies, as anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi, whose hardline government faces one of the boldest challenges from young protesters calling for its ouster, appealed to the "deceived youth" to repent so they can be pardoned by Iran's supreme leader.

In that case, he told a crowd congregated at Tehran's expansive Azadi Square: "the Iranian people will embrace them with open arms".

His live televised speech was interrupted on the internet for about a minute, with a logo appearing on the screen of a group of anti-Iranian government hackers that goes by the name of "Edalate Ali (Justice of Ali). A voice shouted "Death to the Islamic Republic." 

Nationwide protests swept Iran following the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.

Security forces have responded with a deadly crackdown to the protests, among the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution ended 2,500 years of monarchy.

As part of an amnesty marking the revolution's anniversary, Iranian authorities on Friday released jailed dissident Farhad Meysami, who had been on a hunger strike, and Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah.

On Sunday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty covering a large number of prisoners, including some arrested in recent anti-government protests.

Rights group HRANA said dozens of political prisoners and protesters, including several prominent figures, had been freed under the amnesty but that the exact conditions of their release were not known.

Rights activists have expressed concern on social media that many may have been forced to sign pledges not to repeat their "offences" before being released. The judiciary denied this on Friday.

HRANA said that as of Friday, 528 protesters had been killed, including 71 minors. It said 70 government security forces had also been killed. As many as 19,763 protesters are believed to have been arrested.

Iranian leaders and state media had for weeks appealed for a strong turnout at Saturday's rallies as a show of solidarity and popularity in an apparent response to the protests. 

On the anniversary's eve Friday night, state media showed fireworks as part of government-sponsored celebrations, and people chanting "Allahu Akbar! (God is Greatest!)". However, many could be heard shouting "Death to the dictator!" and "Death to the Islamic Republic" on videos posted on social media.

Reuters could not verify the social media posts independently.

Government television on Saturday aired live footage of the state rallies around the country.

In Tehran, domestic-made anti-ballistic missiles, a drone, an anti-submarine cruiser, and other military equipment were on display as part of the celebrations.

"People have realized that the enemy's problem is not woman, life, or freedom," Raisi said in a live televised speech at Tehran's Azadi Square, referring to the protesters' signature slogan. 

"Rather, they want to take our independence," he said.

His speech was frequently interrupted by chants of "Death to America" - a trademark slogan at state rallies. The crowd also chanted "Death to Israel."

Raisi accused the "enemies" of promoting "the worst kind of vulgarity, which is homosexuality".

Adelkhah, who had been in prison since 2019, was one of seven French nationals detained in Iran, a factor that has worsened relations between Paris and Tehran in recent months.

She was sentenced in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges. She was moved to house arrest later but in January returned to jail. Adelkhah has denied the charges.

Meysami's release came a week after supporters warned that he risked dying because of his hunger strike. He was arrested in 2018 for protesting against the compulsory wearing of the hijab. read more

In announcing Adelkhah's release on Friday, the French foreign ministry called that her freedoms be restored, "including returning to France if she wishes."

"Legally, her file is considered completed, and legally there should be no problem to leave the country, but this issue has to be reviewed. So ... it is not clear how long it will take," said her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani.

World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

19h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

1d | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

17h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

21h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

21h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

22h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday