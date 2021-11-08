Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes

Middle East

BSS/AFP
08 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:30 am

Related News

Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes

It broadcast images of the military exercises which involved helicopters, tanks, drones, ships and speedboats

BSS/AFP
08 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:30 am
This handout image provided by the Iranian Army Office on November 7, 2021, shows Iranian soldiers participating in a military exercise on the shore of the Sea of Oman in the coastal region of Baluchistan. Photo :AFP via BSS
This handout image provided by the Iranian Army Office on November 7, 2021, shows Iranian soldiers participating in a military exercise on the shore of the Sea of Oman in the coastal region of Baluchistan. Photo :AFP via BSS

The Iranian army began on Sunday drills in the southwest of the country, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where it said a stand-off with the US recently took place.

"The exercise of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran on an area of more than one million square kilometres (386,000 square miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman and north of the Indian Ocean has begun," state television said.

It broadcast images of the military exercises which involved helicopters, tanks, drones, ships and speedboats.

"This exercise is a serious warning to our enemies and those who have ill intentions towards Iran," the spokesman for the drills, Admiral Mahmoud Moussavi, was quoted as saying by Irib News Agency.

The elite Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US Navy to seize a vessel carrying its oil in the Sea of Oman the previous week.

But US defence officials offered a contrasting version of events, saying the Iranians had seized the tanker, while US forces "monitored" the incident without engaging.

The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint for global oil shipments, where US and Iranian naval vessels have faced off in the past.

The latest tanker incident took place amid protracted efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that the US unilaterally pulled out of in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

The deal would offer Iran vital relief from debilitating sanctions in return for severe limits in its nuclear activities.

In 2019, a series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf threatened to further drive US-Iran tensions.

Nuclear talks are expected to resume on November 29 in Vienna, after they had been suspended since June after the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

World+Biz

Iran / Military drill / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

21h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

21h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

21h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test