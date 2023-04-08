Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women: police statement

Middle East

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women: police statement

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic veil too loosely. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic veil too loosely. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women, the police announced on Saturday.

After they have been identified, violators will receive "warning text messages as to the consequences", police said in a statement.

The move is aimed at "preventing resistance against the hijab law," said the statement, carried by the judiciary's Mizan news agency and other state media, adding that such resistance tarnishes the country's spiritual image and spreads insecurity.

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

Still, risking arrest for defying the obligatory dress code, women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

Saturday's police statement called on owners of businesses to "seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections".

Under Iran's Islamic sharia law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines or arrest.

Describing the veil as "one of the civilisational foundations of the Iranian nation" and "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic," an Interior Ministry statement said on 30 March that there would be no retreat on the issue.

It urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Such directives have in past decades emboldened hardliners to attack women. Last week a viral video showed a man throwing yoghurt at two unveiled women in a shop.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Camera installation / unveiled

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

4h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

4h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

1h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

3h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

5h | TBS Markets
Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula