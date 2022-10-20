Iran imposes sanctions on UK institutions, individuals for 'inciting riots'

Middle East

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 08:58 am

Related News

Iran imposes sanctions on UK institutions, individuals for 'inciting riots'

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 08:58 am
Protestors stand in solidarity with Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini, in London, Britain September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protestors stand in solidarity with Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini, in London, Britain September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Iran designated several British people and institutions on Wednesday for their "deliberate actions in support of terrorism, incitement of violence, and human rights violations," Iran's foreign ministry said.

The sanctions, published on the ministry's Telegram page, include a ban on issuing visas and other ineffectual moves such as the seizure of designated individuals' assets in Iran, are a countermeasure to London's stance over protests that have gripped Iran during the past month following the death of a young woman in police custody.

"The listed natural and legal persons have, among other things, carried out activities that have led to unrest, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation," the ministry said.

BBC Persian, the intelligence organisation Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and people such as Conservative politicians Stephen Crabb and Tom Tugendhat appear on Tehran's list of sanctions.

On 10 Oct, Britain placed sanctions on senior Iranian security officials and the "Morality Police", saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / UK / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

Now | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

21h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

10h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

10h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

12h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities