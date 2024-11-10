Iran foreign minister denies plot to kill Trump

Iran foreign minister denies plot to kill Trump

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the claim was a "repulsive" plot by Israel and the Iranian opposition outside the country to "complicate matters between America and Iran"

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O&#039;Hare/File Photo
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied US charges that Tehran was linked to an alleged plot to kill Donald Trump and called on Saturday for confidence-building between the two hostile countries.

"Now ... a new scenario is fabricated ... as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy," Araqchi said in a post on X.

He was referring to the alleged plot which Washington said was ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards to assassinate Trump, who won Tuesday's presidential election and takes office in January.

"The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect," Araqchi said.

"Iran is NOT after nuclear weapons, period. This is a policy based on Islamic teachings and our security calculations. Confidence-building is needed from both sides. It is not a one-way street," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the claim was a "repulsive" plot by Israel and the Iranian opposition outside the country to "complicate matters between America and Iran".

Iranian analysts and insiders have not dismissed the possibility of a detente between Tehran and Washington under Trump, although without restoring diplomatic ties.

"Iran will act based on its own interests. It is possible that secret talks between Tehran and Washington take place. If security threats against the Islamic Republic are removed, anything is possible," Tehran-based analyst Saeed Laylaz said this week.

While facing off against arch-foe Israel, Iran's clerical leadership is also concerned about the possibility of an all-out war in the region, where Israel is engaged in conflicts with Tehran's allies in Gaza and Lebanon.

