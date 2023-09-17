Iran foils murder attempt on Mahsa Amini father

Middle East

BSS/AFP
17 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 12:03 pm

Related News

Iran foils murder attempt on Mahsa Amini father

Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases of murder or other violence against security forces

BSS/AFP
17 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 12:03 pm
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death. Photo: AP/Hindustan Times
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death. Photo: AP/Hindustan Times

Iranian security forces foiled an assassination attempt Saturday on the father of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death in custody one year ago sparked nationwide protests, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the attempt on Amjad Amini's life took place as he was on his way to visit his daughter's grave at the Aichi cemetery in the western town of Saqez.

Saturday marked the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

"Security forces arrested several members of a terrorist group who wanted to assassinate Amjad Amini," the official IRNA news agency said, citing the deputy governor of Kurdistan province, Mehdi Ramezani.

It did not identify those arrested or the "terrorist group" to which they allegedly belonged, saying only that the attempt on Amjad Amini's life "was foiled".

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody on September 16 last year following her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which saw hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel, in what Tehran labelled as "riots" fomented by foreign governments and "hostile media".

Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases of murder or other violence against security forces.

World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World