Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems - defence official

Middle East

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 05:40 pm

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defence systems - defence official

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
FILE PHOTO: A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Iran has equiped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defence systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defence official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defence equipments enable Iran's armed forces to "identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk," deputy defence minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated," said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyber attacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week - even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

