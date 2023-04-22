Iran calls for unity among Muslims in support of Palestinians

Middle East

BSS/XINHUA
22 April, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:35 am

Related News

Iran calls for unity among Muslims in support of Palestinians

BSS/XINHUA
22 April, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Palestinians protest recent activity in Gaza in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
Palestinians protest recent activity in Gaza in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday called for greater unity among Muslim states in support of the Palestinians.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which the two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Condemning the recent "crimes" by Israel against the Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, Raisi noted the necessity of greater "solidarity and coordination" among the Muslim states to prevent such actions by Israelis.

The Iranian president said strengthening ties with neighbors is Iran's foreign policy priority, noting that ensuring the development of the region hinges on dialogue, interaction and cooperation among regional countries.

The Qatari emir, for his part, highlighted the "unchanged" position of his country in support of the "oppressed" people of Palestine and the condemnation of Israel's "aggressions" against them.

In another phone call on the same day with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the necessity of the Muslim world's unity against Israel and to safeguard the Palestinian nation's rights.

Amir-Abdollahian praised Jordan's support of the Palestinians and sacred places in Jerusalem, saying Israel is the "biggest threat" to the region and the Muslim world.

The two ministers also expressed a willingness to expand bilateral relations.

Earlier in the month, the Israeli forces raided for two consecutive days on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, firing teargas canisters and stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshipers.

The raids were condemned by countries in the Middle East and triggered an escalation of conflicts along Israel's borders.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Palestine crisis / Israel - Palestine Conflict / Middle East / muslims

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

18h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

20h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

1d | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

16h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays