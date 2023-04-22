Iran calls for unity among Muslims in support of Palestinians

Palestinians protest recent activity in Gaza in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday called for greater unity among Muslim states in support of the Palestinians.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which the two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Condemning the recent "crimes" by Israel against the Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, Raisi noted the necessity of greater "solidarity and coordination" among the Muslim states to prevent such actions by Israelis.

The Iranian president said strengthening ties with neighbors is Iran's foreign policy priority, noting that ensuring the development of the region hinges on dialogue, interaction and cooperation among regional countries.

The Qatari emir, for his part, highlighted the "unchanged" position of his country in support of the "oppressed" people of Palestine and the condemnation of Israel's "aggressions" against them.

In another phone call on the same day with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the necessity of the Muslim world's unity against Israel and to safeguard the Palestinian nation's rights.

Amir-Abdollahian praised Jordan's support of the Palestinians and sacred places in Jerusalem, saying Israel is the "biggest threat" to the region and the Muslim world.

The two ministers also expressed a willingness to expand bilateral relations.

Earlier in the month, the Israeli forces raided for two consecutive days on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, firing teargas canisters and stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshipers.

The raids were condemned by countries in the Middle East and triggered an escalation of conflicts along Israel's borders.