Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes

Middle East

AFP
27 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 09:04 pm

Related News

Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes

On Saturday, Israel conducted air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 attack on Israel, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander

AFP
27 October, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 09:04 pm
File Photo: The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
File Photo: The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Iran on Sunday called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to condemn Israel's air strikes on the Islamic republic a day earlier.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the UN chief and the head of the Council "demanding an urgent meeting of the Security Council to take a decisive position in condemning this aggression", a ministry statement said.

On Saturday, Israel conducted air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 attack on Israel, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his letter, Araghchi said "most of the projectiles fired were intercepted by Iran's defence systems" but the attack led to damage at "the target points", as well as the death of four soldiers.

He said the Israeli attack was a "clear violation of the sovereignty" of Iran which "reserves the inherent right... to respond to this criminal aggression."

The Israeli military said it hit Iranian missile factories, missile installations and other systems in several regions, and warned Tehran against responding.

Iran has downplayed the attack, saying it caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems, while media outlets dismissed the assault as "weak", signalling what analysts say is the Islamic republic's reluctance to escalate further.

World+Biz

Iran / Iran-Israel / United Nations / UNSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

5h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

7m | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

Now | Videos
Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

3h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

4h | Videos