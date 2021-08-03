Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift 'tyrannical' US sanctions

Middle East

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift 'tyrannical' US sanctions

Raisi will be sworn in on Thursday and then have one week to present his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 03:14 pm
Iran&#039;s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Iran's hardline incoming president Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday he will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, after winning the formal endorsement of the country's supreme leader to take office later this week.

Raisi, who is under personal US sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal.

"We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America," Raisi, elected in June to replace pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in a vote in which other high profile candidates were barred from standing, said in a televised speech.

Iran and six powers have been in talks since April to revive the nuclear pact. Iranian and Western officials have said significant gaps remain. A sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna adjourned on June 20, and the parties have yet to announce when they will resume.

The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last word on all matters of state, but the change of president will remove the moderating influence on policymaking exercised by Rouhani since 2013.

Raisi will be sworn in on Thursday and then have one week to present his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence.

Appointed by Khamenei to run the judiciary in 2019, Raisi was placed under US sanctions a few months later for the role he allegedly played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in the 1988. Iran has never acknowledged the killings.

Since his election, Raisi, 60, has for the first time publicly addressed the allegations, saying the US sanctions were imposed on him for doing his job as a judge. Dissidents fear his presidency could usher in more repression at home.

Top News / World+Biz

US sanctions / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

Now | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

21h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house