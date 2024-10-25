ICC replaces on health grounds judge mulling request for Netanyahu arrest warrant

Middle East

Reuters
25 October, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 09:56 pm

Related News

ICC replaces on health grounds judge mulling request for Netanyahu arrest warrant

The replacement is expected to further delay a decision on possible warrants in the case looking at the Gaza conflict as the new judge will need time to catch up on the filings

Reuters
25 October, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 09:56 pm
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. Photo:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. Photo:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday announced it would replace on health grounds one of the judges deciding on a prosecution request to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move that could spark further delays in the case.

In May prosecutors asked for warrants for Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as well as three Hamas leaders, saying there were reasonable grounds that the men had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The president of the ICC said the presiding judge in the case, Romanian magistrate Iulia Motoc, had asked to be replaced on health grounds on Friday and was immediately replaced with Slovenian ICC judge Beti Hohler.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The replacement is expected to further delay a decision on possible warrants in the case looking at the Gaza conflict as the new judge will need time to catch up on the filings.

World+Biz

Israel / Netanyahu / International Criminal Court (ICC) / Arrest Warrant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

10h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

11h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

7h | Videos
Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

12h | Videos
North Korea has sent troops to Russia

North Korea has sent troops to Russia

9h | Videos
In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

8h | Videos