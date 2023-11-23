Hezbollah says son of senior MP among five dead in south Lebanon

Middle East

BSS/AFP
23 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

Hezbollah says son of senior MP among five dead in south Lebanon

Abbas Raad, son of the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad, was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the group said in a statement

BSS/AFP
23 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:25 am
A general view shows the border between Israel and Lebanon as seen from the Israeli side, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
A general view shows the border between Israel and Lebanon as seen from the Israeli side, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Thursday that five of its fighters, including the son of a senior lawmaker, had been killed, amid skirmishes at the Israel-Lebanon border since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Abbas Raad, son of the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad, was "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the group said in a statement -- the phrase it has been using to announce the death of its members due to Israeli fire since the war started on October 7.

It issued separate statements with the identities and photographs of four other fighters who were also killed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A source close to the family, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP that Abbas Raad "was killed with a number of other Hezbollah members" in an Israeli strike Wednesday on a house in south Lebanon's Beit Yahun.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Wednesday that "an air strike launched by the Israeli enemy... on a house in Beit Yahun killed four people". It did not identify the victims.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, but also Palestinian groups, raising fears of a broader conflagration.

Israel's army said in statements Wednesday evening that it had struck a number of Hezbollah targets and sources of fire from Lebanon, including a Hezbollah "terrorist cell" and infrastructure.

Since the cross-border exchanges began, 107 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, according to an AFP tally. At least 75 are Hezbollah fighters but the toll also included at least 14 civilians, three of them journalists.

Seven Hezbollah fighters have also been killed in Syria.

On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to authorities.

The strike came just hours after a four-day truce in Gaza was announced between Israel and Hamas, a Hezbollah ally.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who visited Beirut on Wednesday, warned in an interview that if the Hamas-Israel ceasefire begins but "does not continue... the conditions in the region will not remain the same as before the ceasefire and the scope of the war will expand".

World+Biz

Hezbollah / Lebanon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

3h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

3h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

20h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

14h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

16h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

15h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

17h | TBS Economy