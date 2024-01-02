Hezbollah says four of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon

Middle East

Reuters
02 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:20 am

Related News

Hezbollah says four of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah initially said three were killed before updating the number to four later in the day

Reuters
02 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:20 am
A supporter of Lebanon&#039;s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018/ Reuters
A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018/ Reuters

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on its Telegram account on Monday that four of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon.

The statement gave no detail about how the four were killed but said they "were martyred on the road to (liberate) Jerusalem".

Hezbollah initially said three were killed before updating the number to four later in the day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Security sources said the first three were killed in an Israeli raid on two houses in the Lebanese village of Kafr Kila near the border where Hezbollah maintains security control.

Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian group Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.

The Israeli military said on Monday it struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including "military sites" where Hezbollah was operating.

Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists, according to Hezbollah and security sources.

World+Biz

Hezbollah / Lebanon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

1h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

11h | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

14h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

12h | Videos
Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

15h | Videos