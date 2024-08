Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr speaks in this undated screengrab taken from a video released July 31, 2024. Hezbollah Media Office/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday that senior military commander Fuad Shukr had been killed, more than 24 hours after an Israeli strike hit a building in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital that he was in.

The group said that its leader, Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, would make an address on the occasion of Shukr's funeral on Thursday.