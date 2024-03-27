Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in strike on displacement camp

Middle East

AFP/BSS
27 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 11:52 am

Related News

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in strike on displacement camp

The ministry in a statement reported "12 martyrs including children in an airstrike that hit a tent for displaced people '' in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city

AFP/BSS
27 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 11:52 am
Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A strike Tuesday hit a displacement camp in southern Gaza, killing at least 12 people including children, the Hamas-run territory's health ministry said.

The ministry in a statement reported "12 martyrs including children in an airstrike that hit a tent for displaced people '' in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city.

Contacted by AFP over the reported strike, the Israeli military said it was looking into it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Al-Mawasi, on the besieged Gaza Strip's Mediterranean coast, is now home to thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly six months of war who shelter in makeshift tents.

Many of them were displaced from the area of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, the territory's largest which has been targeted in an ongoing Israeli raid since 18 March.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas War / Israeli airstrike / refugee camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

46m | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

4h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

5h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

1h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

31m | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

2h | Videos
Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

16h | Videos