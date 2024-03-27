Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in strike on displacement camp

Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A strike Tuesday hit a displacement camp in southern Gaza, killing at least 12 people including children, the Hamas-run territory's health ministry said.

The ministry in a statement reported "12 martyrs including children in an airstrike that hit a tent for displaced people '' in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city.

Contacted by AFP over the reported strike, the Israeli military said it was looking into it.

Al-Mawasi, on the besieged Gaza Strip's Mediterranean coast, is now home to thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly six months of war who shelter in makeshift tents.

Many of them were displaced from the area of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, the territory's largest which has been targeted in an ongoing Israeli raid since 18 March.