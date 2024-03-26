Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports

Middle East

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 01:11 pm

Related News

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 01:11 pm
In this photo released by Lebanese government, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, June 28, 2021. Hamas said Wednesday, Dec. 20. 2023, its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File) (Dalati Nohra / Associated Press)
In this photo released by Lebanese government, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, June 28, 2021. Hamas said Wednesday, Dec. 20. 2023, its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File) (Dalati Nohra / Associated Press)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran's official Press TV reported.

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

It will be Haniyeh's second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Monday's resolution a "positive step".

"A more important step is effective action for its implementation," said Kanaani.

Hamas welcomed the UN resolution but said the ceasefire needs to be permanent.

The United States abstained from the UN vote, sparking a spat with its ally Israel.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas War / Iran / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

6h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

20m | Videos
Delicious Shahi Haleem

Delicious Shahi Haleem

1h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment up 43%

Foreign debt repayment up 43%

2h | Videos
Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

3h | TBS Stories