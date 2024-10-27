Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran: Israeli defence minister

Reuters
27 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:58 pm

Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran: Israeli defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel&#039;s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Iran is no longer able to effectively use its proxies Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel.

"Over the past year, the security establishment led by the Israel Defense Forces turned the tide of the war and had unprecedented achievements in all arenas of fighting," he said in remarks to a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem.

Gallant said Hamas was no longer functioning as a military network in Gaza, while Hezbollah's senior command and most of its missile capabilities had been wiped out. He said both groups "are no longer an effective tool" to be used by Iran.

