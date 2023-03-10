Hamas gunman wounds three in Tel Aviv attack

Middle East

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:58 am

Related News

Hamas gunman wounds three in Tel Aviv attack

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:58 am
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a suspected shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a suspected shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Palestinian gunman opened fire in Tel Aviv on Thursday, wounding three people before being killed by police in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled a "terror attack" amid rising unrest in the West Bank.

The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the shooter, a 23-year-old from the occupied West Bank, as a member.

Police cordoned off a corner of Dizengoff street in the city centre where the attack took place. A restaurant was empty after customers apparently fled mid-meal, Reuters footage showed.

Medics treated the wounded on the sidewalk nearby.

"Two policemen and two civilians who were in the area engaged the terrorist and killed him," Israel's police commissioner said.

The shooting followed a spate of attacks by Palestinians around Jerusalem and in the West Bank that have killed 13 Israelis and a Ukrainian woman since late January.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians. More than 40 Israelis have died in attacks by Palestinians over the same period.

"There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight," Netanyahu said after being updated on events during a visit to Italy.

"We strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night."

Israel's military later said it was operating in the West Bank town where the Hamas gunman lived.

WEST BANK GUN BATTLE

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces killed three gunmen from the militant Islamic Jihad group in a gun battle in the West Bank. Hamas said the Tel Aviv shooting was a response to that.

"The heroic operation is a natural response to the crimes conducted by the occupation," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said.

The three hurt in the Tel Aviv shooting were rushed to a hospital, one in serious condition.

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said on Twitter: "Shocked by tonight's brazen terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that targeted innocent people. Praying for those who were injured."

The attack came hours after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ended a brief visit to Israel during which he called on all sides to de-escalate the violence.

After the shooting, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai asked protesters, who had been rallying against a planned judicial overhaul, to stay at home.

World+Biz

Tel Aviv / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

1h | Interviews
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

2h | Panorama
After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

12h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

13h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

17h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway