Hamas fires rockets at southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

Middle East

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:19 pm

The remains of a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel lies on a road where it fell in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The remains of a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel lies on a road where it fell in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hamas fired rockets from Gaza towards the Israeli city of Ashkelon, after issuing warning over displacement of Palestinian civilians due to heavy Israeli bombardment, reports Al Jazeera.

The spokesman of Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, told residents in the Israeli town of Ashkelon to leave by 14:00 GMT. A barrage of rockets was fired shortly afterwards.

Israel hammered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing entire districts despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit, Reuters reported.

Across the barrier wall enclosing the coastal enclave, Israeli soldiers collected the last of the dead four days after Islamist Hamas gunmen rampaged through towns in the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Israel has vowed to take "mighty revenge", calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placing Gaza, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under total siege.

